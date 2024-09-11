Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I have been back in the factory with the Team this week and on the sim ahead of the double header.

Monza was a tough race and it is our priority to get our form back to where it needs to be. We always want to be more competitive and the Team has been working hard to improve the issues we have been seeing with the car from the past few races. We are now back to the flyaways with this first race returning to Baku. It is always a good challenge coming here and is an interesting track to drive, being a street circuit with long straights, so we are ready to get back racing again and see what the weekend brings.

Carlos Sainz: We've had a good period of reflection and work since the last race in Monza. Both Max and I have been in the factory working with the Team to ensure we are finding the fix for the problems we have been suffering from when it comes to car performance. To get back to where we should be on the grid it will take a Team effort and you can see that every day in Milton Keynes and at track, this has pulled us all together and we are confident we are going to be heading in the right direction. Baku is always a fun track, I personally love racing there, street circuits suit my style and I love testing myself on them. It will be interesting for us to see how the RB20 reacts there, practice is going to be especially important to us and then it'll be about putting everything we have learnt about the car over the past few weeks to work.

Stats & Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing has won the last three races in Baku and have achieved a 1-2 finish in the last two editions.

• No F1 driver has won more races in Baku than Checo, with two victories around the Baku City Circuit.

• Max is the only driver on the grid this season to have not lost a position on the opening lap of a race, having gained at least one place in his last five outings.

• Max and Checo have led more laps, 72 and 64 respectively, than any other driver in Azerbaijan Grand Prix history.

• The Azerbaijan GP will be the 100th race of the decade, with Oracle Red Bull Racing winning 56 of the 99 races in the 2020s.