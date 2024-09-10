Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

After the conclusion of the European leg of the season, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber is ready to take on the streets of Baku as the team prepares for a double header that will also take them to Singapore.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks a crucial opportunity for the team to build momentum and improve performance ahead of the closing stages of the season.

Known for its fast, sweeping straights and tight corners, Baku provides a unique challenge that rewards precision, speed, and adaptability. As the team focuses on refining their package, both drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, are eager to maximize their performance and secure points on this iconic street circuit.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Baku is always a special place to race. It's a circuit that requires a balance between aggression and caution, and our focus is on optimising every aspect of our car for this challenge. We've worked hard as a team - both at the factory and at the track - to address the issues we've identified throughout the season. Our objective is clear: we want to keep pushing, improving, and taking steps forward. It's all about teamwork, and we know that by working together and making the right strategic choices, we can take advantage of the opportunities Baku offers. It's time to prove what we're capable of and to deliver a strong performance."

Valtteri Bottas: "Baku is one of those tracks where you have to be bold, but also smart. I've had good performances here in the past, and I always look forward to racing on this challenging street circuit. The long straights mean you need speed, but it's just as important to nail the technical sections. We've been working as a team to analyse our weaknesses and make adjustments. The key here will be maximising every session, and if we can pull together a strong weekend, I'm confident we can be closer to the fight for points. I'm excited to get back behind the wheel and take on Baku - it's a race that can always delivers something special."

Zhou Guanyu: "Heading to Baku marks the start of the flyaways again, after a long European season, and that brings its own excitement. Baku is a unique place - both the city and the circuit are full of character, and racing here is always special. The mix of long straights and tight, technical corners makes it a real challenge for both the driver and the car. As a team, we've been working hard to address our weaknesses, and while we know there's still work to do, we'll give it our all to get back into the mix. Every race is an opportunity to improve, and we'll be ready to make the most of it."