Italian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: We were disappointed with the result in Zandvoort as you always want to get the win in front of your home crowd, but we are ready for another week of racing. There is a lot of work to be done and the Team has been working hard to get the best set up we can and the balance of the car right. Obviously Monza is such a fast track, so we will see how we go here this week. A lot is new, including the tarmac and kerbs, so we have a lot of work to do there to try and make sure we are competitive. The fans are very passionate there and always out in full force and I think the weather looks good this week too. It's good to be at an old-school track, so we will see what the week brings.

Sergio Perez: As a Team we struggled to maximise performance in Zandvoort but I think we learnt some important lessons about the car, lessons we can take to Monza. We ran different set-ups across the two cars in the Netherlands and we now have more information and data to analyse on which direction to take. McLaren have obviously taken a huge step forward in their development and we know we need to work harder than ever to ensure we keep the lead in both championships. For me, Zandvoort felt like a consistent weekend but I still have more to give and more to find in the car. We struggled with balance across the weekend but the weather played a huge part in that, Monza should be more positive conditions, there is a new track layout and a new surface in places, we should be quick around here and we are ready for the fight.

Stats & Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing scored a 1-2 in the 2023 Italian GP, one of six 1-2 finishes last season which was a Team record.

• The Team has continuously held the lead in both championships since the 2022 Spanish GP, a span of 54 races and - as of race day at Monza - 833 consecutive days.

• Max and Checo are tied on two podium finishes apiece at the Italian GP.

• Checo has the longest run of consecutive points finishes by any active driver at Monza, a run of ten in a row that began at the 2014 Italian GP.

• This weekend is Max's 178th start for Oracle Red Bull Racing, one short of the total amassed by Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, the second-longest tenure for any driver with a single team. The record is currently held by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.