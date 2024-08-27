Italian Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "Pumped to be on track again this week, especially at Monza.

"Although we didn't score points in Zandvoort, we executed a great race and definitely got the most out of the car and strategy, I know we can build on that this week. I've always got great memories of Monza, the fans are amazing, the win in 2021, but most importantly the pizza is something special."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Monza is always a special weekend, not just because it's another home race for the team where we can expect plenty of support from our fans, but because it is really unique, as the last true high-speed circuit on the calendar. Driving a car with very little downforce is always exciting. The whole track has been completely resurfaced so none of the teams really know what to expect, although it could offer more grip than in the past, which will have a knock-on effect on tyre performance. Finding the right set-up will be tricky as the track will evolve very quickly from one session to the next."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "Monza is a popular circuit on the F1 calendar among teams and drivers. Constructed in the 1920's, you can feel the history of the place and still see the original banking in places. Modern Monza is a low downforce and high speed circuit with the cars regularly exceeding 350kph. With high speed comes high braking demands, from 350kph the cars drop to around 70kph for the turn 1/2 chicane and the brake cooling must be optimised to allow good performance but also to prevent overheating and excessive material wear. For 2024 the track has been completely resurfaced, traditionally it's been a low tyre wear and degradation race, but a new surface may change this, and parts of Friday's practice sessions will be devoted to checking the tyre behaviour for Sunday's race to help prepare for the optimum race strategy."