Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "We definitely had a good start to the second half of the season. Especially in FP2, we ended up top 10.

"The car felt pretty solid, we just need a bit of fine tuning for qualifying tomorrow, but we're not too far away. Considering we're dealing with these kind of winds, the car seems consistent and quite balanced, so I felt confident straight away from FP1. With the track being so up and down with massive banking, I enjoyed it. The team is positive, we just have to do as well tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was windy today and we tried different compounds due to the weather conditions. I think there's a bit to find as we struggled a little bit more than anticipated, especially in the afternoon where Yuki was a lot quicker on the hard tyres compared to me on the mediums, so we'll have a look at it. It's a fairly short lap around here and the field is really tight, so every little bit is going to count. We'll start to look at the setup tonight trying to make some adjustments, and hopefully find something more ahead of tomorrow."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "A tricky morning with the weather and high winds, we were a little bit cautious in FP1 and didn't want to risk the car, which then reflected on our position in the time sheets. FP2 was a much better session performance wise. There's still some lap time to find, Yuki had a bit of traffic on his quickest lap and Daniel's not so happy with his balance, he seemed to struggle a little bit with his rear end. We've had plenty of good feedback and information to look at overnight and I'm sure we can improve for tomorrow."

