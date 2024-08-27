Italian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 16 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the oldest permanent race facility in mainland Europe, having opened its doors in 1922, and its tarmac has been graced by the greats throughout the history of Formula 1. Monza, located to the north of Milan, has hosted more grands prix - 73 - than any other venue on the Formula 1 calendar, having been absent only once, in 1980. Monza's history, its location within the protected woodland royal park, and the presence of the fanatical Tifosi creates a near-mystical aura as Formula 1 prepares to close the chapter on its European campaign.

Throughout its history Monza has been dubbed the Temple of Speed and the basic layout - minus the fearsome banked oval - has remained largely unchanged throughout its 102-year existence. Teams run low downforce packages, with skinny wings, in order to maximize straight-line speed around Monza's 5.8km layout.

The fastest ever lap in Formula 1 was set at Monza, in 2020, when Lewis Hamilton recorded an average lap speed of 264.363km/h on his way to pole position. However, while top speed is highly desirable, drivers also require confidence to tackle the crucial complexes, such as the Ascari chicane, Parabolica and Lesmo curves. A strong car under braking for the Rettifilo and Roggia chicanes, and traction out of those slow-speed complexes, is also critical in delivering the optimum lap time.

It is a challenge ready to be tackled by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, both of whom have vast experience at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "The biggest challenge for us in Monza will be the changes to the track; the resurfacing, changes to curbs and cambers of the track. How the car will be able to ride the curbs in terms of car set-up, I think will be a different requirement this year. Our biggest challenge will be as well as it being a low downforce circuit, so normally when you go to Monza you run low downforce, it's a heavy braking circuit as well so drivers really struggle with braking stability. Normally that's what you have to get on top of straight away, but this year both team and driver will have the challenge of adapting our set-up for the new circuit requirements. Coming from Zandvoort which is a maximum high-downforce circuit, it's a very different challenge. It's a circuit where you can overtake, so the importance of qualifying versus the race is also very different to Zandvoort as well. It will be a huge challenge but the same for everyone, and one we're looking forward to."

Nico Hulkenberg: "Monza is the last real high-speed circuit that we have on the calendar, and that's always special because it's a bit of a stand-out. Monza for me is very special, it has an amazing atmosphere with the park, with the fans - the Tifosi - and all the heritage and history that is around Monza is really fun and makes it a special race."

Kevin Magnussen: "It's a historic race and track and it has a very unique atmosphere. The vibe there with the Tifosi, ultra passionate fans, so I'm looking forward to that and the unique type of racing Monza offers with the long straights. Hopefully, we'll be competitive there, our car has been quick on straights. It's unique because there are some high-speed corners and it's low downforce, so the car is dancing around a little more and it's always a different feeling driving the car around Monza. Mechanically it's quite important to get the car dialed in, there are some new changes to the track, especially the curbs, that are going to be significant because if they change, you may be able to use them differently and that will change the feel of the track."