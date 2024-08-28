Italian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to be going to Monza as a two-time Grand Prix winner. It was a great way to start the second part of the 2024 season, and we'll hopefully carry this momentum into this weekend as we look to continue closing the Championship gaps.

"This is a track I've done well at in the past. It's also the fastest circuit on the calendar, which makes it all the more fun. We've done our preparations and we've gone over what we could do even better to ensure more wins in the future. Now we've got our heads down and we're ready to bring in another set of good points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "The team returned strongly last week, and now we're ready to do it all again this weekend in Monza. We've gone over our learnings from Zandvoort to see what we can take through to this weekend as we have a very quick car, which makes it even more exciting.

"I've raced in Monza a few times in the junior series, and it's one a lot of us enjoy due to how fast it is. I'm very much looking forward to racing in front of the Italian fans once again as it brings such a good atmosphere. We have a great opportunity to finish the double header in the best way possible."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "After an incredibly strong result from Lando and Oscar in Zandvoort, we now immediately turn our attention to the upcoming race weekend. The Italian Grand Prix is one of the most awaited races on the calendar.

"The team have built and delivered a car that is proving to be extremely competitive. We have everything in place to perform well, but we need to make sure we remain grounded and consistently improve to put us in the best position to keep fighting for wins and podiums. We know this won't be easy, but we are extremely motivated for the remaining races of the season."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.793km/3.600miles

Total race distance: 306.720/190.587 miles

Number of corners: 11 (7 right, 4 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5