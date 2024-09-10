Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 17 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to the Baku City Circuit, home of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Azerbaijan first joined Formula 1's calendar in 2016 with a street course laid out around the public roads of capital city Baku. The 6km circuit is among the longest on the current schedule, meaning the race track passes by the breadth of architecture for which Baku is famous, including the preserved ruins of the historic Old City, the imposing Soviet era blocks, and the glass-fronted skyscrapers that reflect Baku's more recent developments.

The Baku City Circuit poses varying demands across its elongated layout. The first sector comprises lengthy straights that are interspersed with heavy braking zones and relatively basic 90-degree corners. The circuit narrows into a second sector which features tight and twisty sections adjacent to fortress walls as well as blind high-speed corners. That includes the narrowest section of any circuit on the calendar, the left-hand flick of turn 8, which is just 7.6 meters wide at its slenderest point. The final sector almost exclusively runs along Neftchilar Avenue, a wide boulevard along which drivers plant the throttle for almost two kilometers, leading back to the start/finish line.

It means a compromised set-up is required, as teams attempt to maximize both aerodynamic prowess and straight-line speed. Keeping tires and brakes in their optimum window is also a challenge, particularly at turns 1 and 3, which come after lengthy full-throttle sections, while teams also need to be cognizant of the wind, with Baku known for its blustery conditions.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will field Reserve Driver Oliver Bearman alongside Nico Hulkenberg at this weekend's event. Bearman (19) made his Formula 1 race debut for Scuderia Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, classifying in seventh position. Bearman will take the place of Kevin Magnussen at the Baku City Circuit, as the Dane is serving a one-event suspension due to reaching 12 penalty points at the previous round in Italy. Bearman, who will race full-time for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in Formula 1 from 2025, contested last year's FIA Formula 2 Championship round at the Baku City Circuit, recording pole position, and victory in both the Sprint Race and Feature Race.

Mark Slade, Race Engineer: "The Baku Circuit poses a very exciting but also formidable challenge, and the strong winds which come off the sea add to the fun! It has an unusual combination of being a narrow street circuit run with a low downforce level to suit the long fast run from Turn 16 back to Turn 1. It's a huge shame that Kevin won't be driving, but it will be a great opportunity to work with Ollie through a full event for the first time. He has shown his pace and talent by winning both Formula 2 races on this track last year, so our task is to use our experience and knowledge to help him apply that ability and get the most out of himself and the car. It should be a fascinating race weekend."

Nico Hulkenberg: "Baku is a quintessential street circuit; a very fast track with massive top speeds. There's a couple of very long straights, and the narrow section in the old town - all in all, it's a very challenging and intense lap on an exciting and thrilling circuit. It's the first time we'll be going there in the Autumn, it usually used to be in Springtime, so let's see if that changes anything."

Oliver Bearman: "I'm excited about getting back inside a Formula 1 car and competing in my first full weekend, I've done FP1s with the team, but to be able to build on that and actually do a full weekend is a really exciting prospect. Last year I had a lot of success in Baku and it's really one of my favorite tracks to compete at, so I'm really excited to get going. I've had time in the simulator, it's definitely a challenging track, but not being a permanent circuit, the walls are very close and it's tight in some places, especially the famous castle section. That's another point to focus on, make sure to build up to speed, in an as measured way as possible. I'm happy I have a lot of laps in the car because this will be my first full weekend which I haven't had the pleasure of having before."