Magnussen gets Baku race ban

Kevin Magnussen is set to miss the forthcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix after notching up his 12th penalty points in as many races.

The Dane, who tangled with Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap, the incident ending with the RB driver being given a time penalty subsequently clashed with the other RB of Yuki Tsunoda.

On the run to the second chicane Magnussen attempted to overtake the RB on the inside. Whilst the Haas had its front axle past the mirror of the RB, the Driving Standards Guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to "be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre".

The stewards determined that this was not the case and hence Magnussen was wholly to blame for the collision which put the Japanese out of the race, and as a result the standard penalty and penalty points were applied.

The 2 points for the incident brought Magnussen up to the dreaded 12 in a 12 month period, and followed those awarded to the Dane in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - where he collided with Alex Albon - China - where he collided with Tsunoda, and Miami - where he was involved in incidents with Logan Sargeant and Pierre Gasly.

The Baku ban will most likely see Oliver Bearman given his second outing of the season, ahead of his full debut with Haas next year.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated about the penalty, I don't understand it at all," said Magnussen. "Flat-out, just completely confused.

"We raced hard into Turn 4, we had slight contact and we both missed the corner," he added, "we came back on track again, no damage to either car, no consequence in the race for either of us and I get a ten-second penalty."

Told about the additional penalty points, Magnussen said: "I haven't heard it officially. But I said all the time I am not going to hold back, it doesn't make sense. I scored a point today, so see you later."