Italian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Kevin Magnussen 10th and Nico Hulkenberg 17th, at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, held Sunday at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Magnussen started from 13th on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and gained a place on the opening lap, before passing Daniel Ricciardo for 11th place during the first stint. Magnussen came into the pits, on lap 14 of 53 for, White hard tires. Magnussen collided with Alpine's Pierre Gasly on lap 19 and was issued a 10-second time penalty, which he carried through the race, cycling through as high as seventh as he executed a one-stop strategy.

Magnussen ultimately classified in 10th place after the penalty was applied at the checkered flag, collecting one point to bolster MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's tally. Unfortunately Magnussen collected two penalty points for the collision with Gasly, meaning he will now serve a one-race suspension in Azerbaijan having accumulated a total of 12 maximum penalty points in a 12-month period - resulting in the automatic ban.

Hulkenberg started from 13th on the grid, also on medium tires, but lost ground on the opening lap after he was hit by Ricciardo, for which the RB driver was penalized. Hulkenberg subsequently collided with Yuki Tsunoda and came into the pits on lap five for Hard tires and change of front wing, emerging at the rear of the field. Hulkenberg was issued a 10-second time penalty for the contact, which he served at his second pit stop on lap 32, at which he took on another set of hard tires. Hulkenberg classified in 17th place.

Up front Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed victory, the seventh of his career, ahead of McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds seventh in the Constructors' Championship, narrowing the gap to sixth-placed RB to six points.

Nico Hulkenberg: "It was a very poor first lap; going into Turn 8 I got a good tow from Daniel Ricciardo so I took the outside line, but he swept across and didn't really leave me space, so we made contact and that took me off a bit. The engine went into anti-stall so that took a while to sort out and I lost a few more positions - more or less that was when the race was looking very difficult. Then the racing incident with Yuki Tsunoda meant I had to come in for a front wing change, plus the penalty I had to serve, you lose so much time - so it was game over. It was very good that Kevin was there and had a strong drive, there is that to take away."

Kevin Magnussen: "I'm happy with our race, but I'm disappointed with the penalty. I made slight contact with Pierre Gasly at Turn 4 and we both missed the corner but there was no damage on either car, it had no consequence, plus we were racing. I'm happy with today's point, the balance and performance in the car, our strategy - we can take that away."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It was great to get one point out of this race, particularly Monza - this low downforce circuit - in previous years we haven't been competitive, so it's proved we're working really well as a team to bring a competitive low downforce package. Also with Kevin fighting so hard after he was told he had a penalty, and then creating a 10-second gap to Fernando Alonso, that was amazing, he was close to Albon as well so it was a good fight. On the flip side, we shouldn't have put Kevin in that position behind Gasly, so again our execution wasn't perfect and that's something we need to improve. Nico's race - that was ruined pretty early on - there was nothing we could do. On the positive side, both drivers said the car was decent, especially the stability so they could push. Post-race Kevin received two penalty points which means a one-race ban and won't be racing in Baku."