Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was great to finish the final European race on the podium in our 12th consecutive Grand Prix. My engineers and I went over our performance in Monza, and found ways where we can do better, both from my side and as a team.

"Our goal is clear. I have every faith in the team to keep working and improving. Now with both Championships on the table, we're more determined than ever. I'm proud of the team and can't wait to see what we can do this weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to returning to Baku. We haven't been to a street circuit in a few months and Baku always throws up some interesting races and opportunities. I'm optimistic about what we can do as a team with the car we have. The upgrades have been working well and it's clear that we are competitive at all types of circuits.

"Last week I was back at the MTC to prepare for this double header and sat down with my engineers to see how we can do better. We've been securing a lot of points in each race, and hopefully, this weekend will be no different."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "After leaving Monza with two more trophies, we now look ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Baku always provides an exciting race for the fans and an interesting challenge for us as a team.

"We have a car that is competitive in every situation and two great drivers who are consistently delivering strong points for the team. We're excited to get the final third of the season underway."

Baku City Circuit

Race laps: 51

Circuit length: 6.003km/3.730 miles

Total race distance: 306.049km/190.170 miles

Number of corners: 20 (8 right, 12 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5