Italian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm not going to lie, this result hurts.

We did a lot of things right today, but Charles' strategy looked to be the right choice. From the position we were in, with the tyres looking like they did, attempting a one-stop seemed too risky. I'm very happy with the pace, and happy with the race I managed to deliver - but when you finish second it's painful."

Lando Norris: "A frustrating day on track. Ferrari drove a better race today, so hats-off to them, they had a better car. Well done to Oscar, he did a good job getting past me, and deserved to finish ahead. We considered the one-stop race, but it wasn't possible with the amount of graining I had. We knew it would be tight, and we're disappointed with the end result, but we'll go again in Baku."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "A very close race with Ferrari. Leclerc was very quick today, and he was able to win the race by executing a one-stop, while we felt that we needed to go on two stops to make sure we had enough tyres to make it to the end of the race. This meant that we couldn't capitalise on our very strong position on the grid. Apart from this, it's been a very positive weekend in Monza, it confirmed that the car is strong and performs well on all kinds of circuits after the upgrades in Zandvoort, and we gained many points in the Constructors' Championship and some points in the quest for Lando in the Drivers' Championship. So, with this championship situation and the performance of the car, we look forward to an exciting final part of the season."