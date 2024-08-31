Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Another pole, which is amazing. To have a first and second in Qualifying is a little bit of a surprise when the field has been as tight as it has all weekend.

"The team has done an amazing job. It would be great to replicate this tomorrow, but it's been very, very close on track. There are a lot of very quick drivers behind in quick cars, so I'm not expecting an easy race. There's also plenty of question marks over the tyre degradation on the new tarmac - so lots of unknowns for us but plenty of excitement for the fans."

Oscar Piastri: "The first lap in Q3 was quite good, but the second was not quite there. However, it was still a good performance and a really good team effort. The field's been incredibly tight this weekend, there was no guarantee of a front-row lock-out for us, so it's an amazing effort to be able to pull that off. After the resurfacing, it's been a little bit different to what we're used to in Monza, and with such a tight field at the front, I think tomorrow's race will be very exciting."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A great result for the team in what was an extremely tight Qualifying, with only a couple of tenths between first and sixth here in Monza. We were expecting a different situation to Zandvoort, given the two layouts are polar opposites, so it's reassuring to confirm the MCL38 is working well across a range of conditions.

"We're now focused on the race. Tyre behaviour will be interesting, and I think everyone will be going in with a degree of uncertainty about how it might pan-out. We have to work hard tonight, extract the most out of the car, and try to maximise this very strong grid position."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Monza here.