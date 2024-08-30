Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "An okay first day on track today.

"FP1 wasn't great as I felt a bit uncomfortable with the car. FP2 was better but we've got to make some progress overnight ahead of Quali tomorrow. I've got some areas to focus on with my driving in FP3, but we've got a good starting point to work from as a team."

Oscar Piastri: "We had a decent Friday, I think the pace looks pretty solid. It's going to be very difficult on the tyres for everybody, so we'll work hard to make sure we're ready to maximise our performance, and we'll see what happens on race day. I think it's going to be a pretty interesting race compared to what we might normally have in Monza."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "Both sessions today were pretty busy. We had a lot of work to do to acquire data, and confirm our aerodynamic upgrades. We also worked to understand the tyres on this new tarmac, which seemed to show that they behave differently when compared to the past. As usual in Monza, we were also trying to nail the set-up for the long straights while also saving some grip in the corners. This year it looks like the tarmac is a lot smoother, which offers some opportunities from a set-up point of view. We have plenty of work to do, but overall, it was a positive couple of sessions. We'll review all of this data and prepare for the remainder of the weekend, which looks very, very tight from a competitiveness point of view, with the usual four teams in condition to fight for the podium."