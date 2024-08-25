Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "This feels amazing!

"The pace was very strong, and the car was unbelievable today. I could get comfortable, I could push and get past Max Verstappen, and just go from there. Honestly, it was quite a straightforward race. It was still tough but very enjoyable.

"Thank you to everyone at the factory for delivering such a strong car, and the whole team here for executing the weekend flawlessly. Win number two in the bag, let's get some more."

Oscar Piastri: "Some great points for the team, especially with Lando's win, but a little bit disappointing on my side. I made some good progress, but I got stuck in the dirty air behind the Ferrari, who had more pace than we were expecting, so I couldn't maximise the points on my side. However, we've got a quick car, so the next part of the season is going to be pretty fun. I am looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "We come away from the Dutch Grand Prix with a strong victory and further validation of the progress we are making as a team. On Lando's side, he completed a dominant weekend with a comfortable victory and fastest lap, in addition to his pole position yesterday, giving further proof to the calibre of driver we know him to be. Oscar also delivered a strong weekend and was unlucky to finish just outside the podium places. He was caught in dirty air for a long period of the race, which limited his forward progress, but still brings home important points for the Constructors' Championship.

"This weekend's performance was enhanced by the new upgrades we brought to the track, which have proven to add competitiveness to the car, and my thanks go to the entire team for their work in developing, producing and delivering these upgrades. We will celebrate this victory and quickly turn our attention to next week's Italian Grand Prix, where we hope to continue with the momentum we have built over the past several races. Thanks again to our entire team, our fans and our partners, and we look forward to racing again in Monza."