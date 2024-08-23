Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It's been a good Friday. The pace looks pretty solid over one lap and the long run pace looks decent so far. It's nice to be back in the car and it's always fun driving around here. It's been a good first day."

Lando Norris: "A pleasing first day back on track. We made some good progress, and the car is in a strong position ahead of Quali tomorrow. It's close towards the front of the pack, so we'll be working hard overnight as a team to get everything out of our package."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "Zandvoort today allowed us to test the car in all conditions, going from the Wet to the Intermediate to the dry tyres in FP1, and then in FP2 we had good running on the Soft and Medium tyres to compare them with a view to their potential usage in the race. It's been a very useful day, not only for race preparation but also for gathering good data and performing checks on the aerodynamic upgrades we have this weekend. We'll now focus on maximising our performance for the rest of the weekend. We know the weather is a variable, so we need to ready for anything - but day one in the Netherlands seems very encouraging."