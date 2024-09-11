Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Ahead of the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lance Stroll reflects on the team's signing of Adrian Newey and reveals what he enjoys most about driving in Baku; the scene of his first podium in Formula One.

The team announced the appointment of Adrian Newey this week. What was your reaction when you first found out?

Lance Stroll: "I was super excited to find out that Adrian is joining our team. Everyone in the sport knows the brilliant work he's done in the past and the success he has helped deliver; every driver on the grid would love to work with him.

"He's won more championships than anyone in the paddock, and so to be able to work alongside him will be really exciting."

What will Adrian bring to the team?

LS: "He brings a huge amount of expertise and a winning mentality from the success he's enjoyed over the years. He knows what it takes to win.

"Adrian is the very best at what he does, and it is a testament to what we're building that he chose our project to join when he could have gone to any team on the grid. Adrian's belief in what we're building is a great source of motivation for all the talented people already working at Aston Martin."

What are the challenges of Baku City Circuit?

LS: "Baku is one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar but usually provides great racing because of that. The walls are super close, so there's no room for error, especially in sector two which has some of the tightest track sections of the entire season.

"Those characteristics mean that there's a high probability of Safety Cars, so we need to be sharp in terms of strategy and capitalise on any opportunities that come our way.

"It's also unlike many other street circuits because of the ultra-fast, long straights - particularly the run down to Turn One from the final corner. You need to find the right blend between stability through the corners and low drag down the straights."

What do you enjoy about racing in Baku?

LS: "The variety and the unpredictability that the circuit provides is what makes racing here so exciting.

"You need to be very precise through the middle sector, winding around the walls and trying to pick up time, and then position your car to attack down the main straight into Turn One, where there's a high chance of overtaking."

You scored your first F1 podium in Baku in 2017. What are your memories of that and is returning each season extra special?

LS: "I have some great memories in Baku because it's where I scored my very first podium. It was a typically unpredictable race, with multiple Safety Cars and a red flag period, which highlighted how important it is to keep things clean and work together as a team.

"Even though I just missed out on finishing second, crossing the line in a podium position was an unbelievable feeling, especially as a rookie. It was all such a blur at the time; it took a while to sink in."

We're entering the final third of the season. How is the team approaching the rest of the year?

LS: "It's vital we keep pushing. The field is so competitive right now so we need to optimise everything. The regulations don't change much for 2025, so what we learn throughout the remainder of the season will only benefit us next year."