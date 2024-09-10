Newey joins Aston Martin

Adrian Newey has joined Aston Martin as team as Managing Technical Partner and shareholder.

The British design legend, whose cars have won 12 drivers' and 13 constructors' titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull, will begin working at the team's Silverstone HQ from 1 March 2025 taking up a new role as Managing Technical Partner.

The appointment of Newey, who was widely tipped to join Ferrari, is a clear statement of Aston Martin's ambitions.

Ready for something new in Formula One, Newey sees Aston Martin as the ideal project to apply his guidance and creativity. A private tour of the team's brand-new Technology Campus in June, a tangible demonstration of the team's limitless ambition, proved a decisive factor in the decision-making process.

There is plenty to exercise Newey's mind in his new role: a reset in the technical rules for 2026, the integration of Honda works power units, advanced fuels by Aramco, and the newest wind tunnel in the sport.

"This is huge news," said Lawrence Stroll. "Adrian is the best in the world at what he does - he is at the top of his game - and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

"It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships. As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen.

"Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone - our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport - he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

"We mean business - and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula One story."

"I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin," added Newey. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."