Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I am happy with my Qualifying today and both cars in Q3 is a positive result for us.

"It felt like a lottery sometimes out on track depending on how gusty it was, particularly in Turns 9 and 10. I wasn't too comfortable in Q1 and Q2, but in the end I was happy with my lap in Q3. I felt like it was the maximum we could achieve today. Tomorrow the weather looks clear, so we will need to execute a good race and battle hard to keep some fast cars behind us."

Lance Stroll: "I had a really strong Q2, putting in a purple first sector and finishing that session in P4. I couldn't quite replicate that during my one push lap in Q3 though. I was pushing hard but got a bit out of shape. Still, two cars in Q3 is a good result for the team. The changes we made ahead of Qualifying have been positive and we managed the session well. We have some faster cars behind us tomorrow, but it can be tough to overtake here so we should be able to fight for some good points from P9."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It's great to be back on track here in Zandvoort as we start the second half of the 2024 F1 season. Variable conditions have kept us on our toes so far this weekend at this coastal location. We've put together a positive qualifying session together this afternoon in a very close competition. Both Lance and Fernando drove really well to get both cars through into Q3. It is always our target to get both cars starting in the Top 10 and we've achieved that today. Lance in particular had a monster lap in Q2 to secure the fourth fastest time. It will be a long race tomorrow but from P7 and P9 we can race to bring home a strong points finish in front of this wonderful crowd and electric atmosphere."