Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I am pleased with ninth position today and two points after a hard-fought race.

"We had a few different strategies planned for today. We extended the first stint on the Mediums and then on the Hard tyres we managed the pace quite well and had decent tyre degradation. We thought there might be a chance of a Safety Car and when there wasn't we thought why not extend and remain on a one-stop strategy. This decision paid off and we managed to score some points. I am looking forward to a short break now and some time to recharge. We will continue fighting and we have some more work to do to improve for the second half of the season."

Lance Stroll: "It became clear during the race that the tyre degradation was lower than expected, so we elected to go for the one-stop strategy. We were running in P10 a few laps from the end of the race, but by that point I was struggling with the tyres and didn't have the speed to hold position. We were missing the pace we needed to fight for more today. As a team, I think we still have a lot of work to do to do catch back up to the top four teams."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Two points from a one-stop strategy for Fernando and the team was the best we had today in Spa. We managed to make the one-stop strategy work for both drivers and this was the same for the race winner. Lance drove well but we weren't able to get him into a points scoring position. The strategy worked together with the pit stops today and we've secured a small reward. We are moving in the right direction going into the summer break but there is still a lot to improve on in the second half of the season. Thank you to the entire team at the track and back at Silverstone who deserve a well-earned rest and then to come back fully recharged for Zandvoort with lots of opportunities ahead."