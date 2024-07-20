Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I think we have to be pleased with seventh and eighth positions today and both cars inside the top ten again.

"We brought some updates to the car this weekend and it appears to have made us more competitive so far. We also made some setup tweaks overnight to accommodate the new package and these worked well. The conditions out there were really challenging, with some rain in the air and then there was some confusion at the end of the session during the red flag conditions. The points are given out tomorrow though, so let's see if we can deliver a good result in the race."

Lance Stroll: "It's good to get both cars through to Q3 in Hungary. The team made some set-up changes overnight, but the track temperature cooling down does seem to have helped us too. Q1 was pretty interesting: I was in P16 with the rain coming down, but we went back out and I put a good lap on the board just as the track was drying. That's why we love mixed conditions during Qualifying! In Q3, we saw some rain on the radar so we chose to use the new tyres for the first run. It wasn't the cleanest lap of my session, but we can fight for points from P8. Everyone across the team has pushed hard to get these updates on the car, so we'll aim to keep this momentum going in the race tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "P7 and P8 on the grid sets us up nicely for a strong race tomorrow. Both drivers did a good job across all the sessions with clean and tidy laps, especially during the damp Q1. There has been a huge push in all areas of the team to get the updates to this event so a big 'thank you' to everybody trackside, back at base, and across our supplier network for their efforts. It was unusual to see the pit lane obstructed in the final minutes of the Qualifying session [after the red flag] with both our cars being impacted, so that is something that needs to be looked at."