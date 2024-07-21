Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was a difficult race for us.

"I don't think we optimised the strategy and we were not competitive enough. We struggled with tyre degradation, too. We've got a lot of work to do as a team ahead of the next round. Spa is a very different track, so hopefully that suits our car more."

Fernando Alonso: "Unfortunately we missed out on the points today and didn't quite optimise our race. We pitted quite early and from that point on we had quite a long race ahead managing the tyres. It's the first long distance we've done with the new package, so we need to go and analyse our new updates and learn more ahead of Belgium next week."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We leave Budapest with a hard-earned point, but there seems to have been potential for slightly more today. Lance and Fernando drove well, making strong overtakes across their stints. The focus now shifts to Spa and we will continue pushing hard to be more competitive next weekend and have a positive finish before the summer break."