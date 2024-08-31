Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We were heading into Qualifying feeling a little pessimistic, so all in all we have to be happy with P11.

"The car is struggling a bit here so to be so close to Q3 is a good sign. We are going into the unknown tomorrow and it won't be easy, but a top ten finish is still the target."

Lance Stroll: "I think we had the potential to get through to Q2 today, so it's frustrating to miss out by such small margins. I was up a couple of tenths on my final lap but the call for the yellow flag came and so I had to back out [of the lap]. It's been tricky all weekend and we haven't quite found the pace we need, but we'll see how we go in the race tomorrow. It's a tight pack here, so we'll need luck on our side."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Today's Qualifying session was extremely close across the entire grid with very small margins proving decisive. Lance was unfortunate to come across the yellow flags at the end of Q1, while Fernando nearly squeezed through into Q3 and was only denied by a hundredth of a second. Let's see what we can do in the race, but we know we need a quicker car to compete in this tight midfield going forward. We will make the most of any opportunities to try and score some points tomorrow."