Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We knew that the top-four teams would take the top-eight positions today, so our fight was for P9 and P10.

"However, we didn't have the pace we needed and Pierre [Gasly] did a better job than us, so we had to settle for P10 and one point. It was a challenging race and we need to do more to understand the car to find where we can improve. We'll work through the data, both here and at the Campus, before racing again next week in Italy."

Lance Stroll: "We knew we had some faster cars starting behind us today, so it wasn't a surprise to see [Lewis] Hamilton and [Carlos] Sainz passing us. From that point on, the focus was on holding position as we didn't really have the pace in the car to challenge for more. We'll debrief on this weekend and then shift our focus to Monza, knowing we need to keep pushing to bring additional performance."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A disappointing Dutch Grand Prix - although we did manage to secure a hard-earned point. We knew it would be tough with some faster cars behind. [Pierre] Gasly managed to overtake Fernando on the first lap and we weren't able to get back in front at a track which doesn't provide many overtaking opportunities. With such fine margins, Lance locked up entering the pitlane which meant he exceeded the pit lane speed limit triggering a five second penalty but that didn't change the result. After a positive Qualifying we were still not quick enough today especially against the midfield challengers. We now need to refocus our energy and attention on the next challenge in Monza next weekend."