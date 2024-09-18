Singapore Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: We have learnt from what we did wrong last week in Baku and can try a few things differently this week in Singapore.

Marina Bay is a cool circuit but we do expect this to be a bit more of a challenge, as it has been historically. The race is usually quite close here and obviously very hot and humid. The changes that we initially made in Baku were positive and we were heading in the right direction; we think we know what we can do better and of course need to make sure that we are optimising the set up. It will be important to keep the car in control a bit more in the slow speed so it doesn't jump around and this should hopefully help us a lot. Finally, we are continuing to fight for the Championship: we win and lose as a Team and are going to keep pushing and try and come back stronger.

Sergio Perez: It was such a shame in Baku for the whole Team, so much hard work had gone into getting a more competitive car on track for us and it was really showing. We had the pace all weekend and now it's about converting that pace into a podium in Singapore. The car has shown it's capable with this package, so we need to get the set-up right across the weekend and execute our qualifying and race plan perfectly. I've won in Singapore before, in tricky conditions and, as everyone knows, I love a street circuit, there's something special about a night race and this one is probably the best there is. On Sunday night I want us to be able to say we did the best we could to win this race and that's what our full focus will be on from the moment we start work in Singapore.

Facts & Stats

• Although Max has not taken victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in June, he remains the only driver to have won more than two races this season with seven wins.

• Checo won the 2022 Singapore GP as he led from start-to-finish and even overcame a five-second time penalty to win by over 2.5 seconds.

• Max will make his 180th race start for Oracle Red Bull Racing this weekend which makes him the second-longest serving driver with one team in F1 history.

• Only one of the last nine GP's this season has been won from pole position, but in Singapore the winner has come from pole in nine of the last 13 races.

• Driving a Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel completed a hat-trick of wins at the Marina Bay Circuit from 2011-2013, his third-straight victory in 2013 was the largest winning margin in the circuit's history (32.637 seconds).