Singapore Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We head straight to Singapore for the second race in this double header.

Although a street circuit like Baku, Marina Bay is a different challenge. Physically, it is incredibly demanding on both the drivers and team members. The heat and humidity play a big role in that but so does the track itself. It is bumpy in places, contains a mixture of both low and high speed corners, and the walls are waiting to catch you out.

After a mixed weekend in Azerbaijan, we will take the learnings from Baku and aim for an improved performance in Singapore. At times, our pace was strong but we couldn't deliver that consistently. Our main challenge was controlling tyre temperatures and something we know we need to improve upon. It is encouraging that, when we get the car working, we have the pace to be competitive. Whilst we came away with a podium though, we know that it was fortuitous and we were P5 on merit.

We have additional motivation heading into this weekend too. Singapore has become a key race for our Title and Technical Partner PETRONAS in recent seasons, as the closest event to Malaysia. We are excited that this year we will be part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. We have enjoyed a record-breaking partnership with them since Mercedes returned to F1 as a works team in 2010. We have achieved incredible success together over the past 15 seasons and that relationship continues to grow as we push forward with our sustainability ambitions both on and off track, including the exciting work around sustainable fuels for 2026. We have several exciting moments planned as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations over the next week and look forward to sharing them with our fans.