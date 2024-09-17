Singapore Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "I really enjoy the Marina Bay Street Circuit. It's one of my favourite tracks.

"I didn't race here last year, so I'm looking forward to being back. It's super hot and humid, which is an additional challenge. Hopefully we can perform better than what we showed in Baku. We're working hard as a Team to understand this and improve. I'm excited to get back on this track and try to score some points."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm looking forward to a trouble free weekend in Singapore and as usual, our first target will be to see if we can get into Q3, having come very close in Baku. Singapore is a long and physically very demanding race, not just because of the heat and humidity, which doesn't actually bother me much, but also in terms of the driving, as there's no time to rest on the stop-start track and you change gear here more often than at any other event. There's nearly always a Safety Car period so you have to be ready to make the most of any opportunity. You also have to deal with very big track evolution, as much as 3 seconds per lap from FP1 to Quali. But since last year, when they removed some of the slow turns, it's more fun to drive."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "Singapore is a real night race and always a special event on the Formula One calendar. It's one of the most demanding races on the drivers and maximum concentration is required for the longest duration race of the season - it regularly runs close to two hours. On top of this, there are hot and humid conditions, along with 19 corners and close proximity concrete walls, ready to punish the slightest of errors. The cars will run with near maximum downforce for optimum performance and overtaking is very difficult, so there will be particular focus on Saturday evening's qualifying session, which will see the cars using the softest tyre in Pirelli's range - the C5. The race throws up many strategic options, with all three compounds being used in 2023 and a mix of one and two stops across the field."