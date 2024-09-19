Singapore Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Oscar Piastri.

Q: Why don't we start with last weekend's winner. Oscar, it was a phenomenal victory for you. Have you had time to celebrate properly?

Oscar Piastri: No, I got humbled very quickly the next day by George actually playing an UNO World Championship on the plane. So I got brought back down to earth very quickly. No, I mean, it was, it has been a fun few days, you know, I think for myself, it's always nice when you can reflect on a race where you feel like you've done a, you know, a very good job and a job you can be proud of. So yeah, Not too much celebrating, but a lot of happy memories. So, yeah, I'm ready to try and go again this weekend.

Q: Certainly a job you can be proud of. Just how much confidence does Baku give you coming into Singapore?

OP: It is a nice confidence boost, definitely. I think, you know, it's similar in some ways, but very, very different in a lot of others. You know, I think we should be competitive this weekend. And, yeah, you know, I think the biggest thing I took from last weekend was just the execution of the race from myself and from the whole team. Because, you know, I don't think it was our most competitive track of the year. I think we've definitely had a couple more races where we've been... Using a bit of electricity. There's been a couple of other races where we've been quicker than that relative to the competition. So to be able to pull off a win like that when Ferrari especially was so competitive was a nice confidence boost, definitely.

Q: Oscar, race engineer Tom Stallard said after your victory on Sunday that your rate of improvement hasn't started to level off at all yet. In what areas do you think you can still develop as a racing driver?

OP: I think it's still a little bit everywhere. I would say, you know, I've not made life easy for myself in qualifying this year. So, you know, qualifying better, more consistently would help. You know, I think I've been very happy with... Um, you know, particularly the elements I showed in Baku in terms of overtaking and, um, and, you know, being under pressure and stuff like that, I was, um, was happy with. Um, but yeah, you know, there's still going to be some tough races in the latter part of the year on tracks that I've only been to once. Um, so just trying to work on some of the weaknesses I had at those tracks last year, um, is still going to be a, you know, a key to the end of the season. So, um, Just a bit of everything because I feel like I'm improving a lot as I go through my career, but I'm certainly not the finished product yet.

Q: Oscar, final one from me. Can we just get your thoughts on the FIA adding a fourth DRS zone here at Marina Bay?

OP: I think it's a good thing. I've seen where the activation is and it's quite early. So hopefully we'll get through whatever the next corner is, Turn 15 or 16. I think it is the little kink. But yeah, I think for racing it should be better hopefully.

Q: Alright. Best of luck. Thank you very much for that. George, why don't we come to you now? A great result for you on Sunday. But it wasn't a straightforward race. We're now at another street track with the same tyre compounds that we had in Baku. What learnings do you have from last week that you can apply here?

George Russell: Yeah, first of all, every race we go to at the moment, it's quite a unique circuit. Obviously, Azerbaijan was very unique in its own way. Singapore is unique in its own way. And there's a lot of these types of tracks on the calendar. And as Oscar said, it's so competitive now at the front. And a tenth or two can be the difference between a front row star or P6 or 7 on the grid, which is very exciting. We went really strong here last year. The pace was really good in Singapore. So hopefully we can continue that good performance we had here last year and see where it takes us.

Q: If your car performance is as good here as it was in the second stint in Baku, what's possible?

GR: I mean, yeah, we were really competitive in the second stint last week. Definitely surprised ourselves there. But I think now this circuit, that extra DRS zone, I hope the racing will be slightly better. It's not going to make it worse, that's for sure. And maybe overtaking will be possible. So I think it will still go down to qualifying. That's going to be key, getting a good Saturday in and that'll set you up nicely for the race.

Q: As you've already said, you were very competitive here last year, you qualified on the front row. You were going great guns until the moment on the penultimate lap. Do you feel that you have unfinished business in Singapore?

GR: No, not really. It's not really something I'm thinking about. It's part of racing, part of street circuits. If you're not 100% focused every single lap, you're going to get bitten. And it was a long old race. I was on the last lap. I thought the race was kind of done. And right behind Lando, he kissed the wall. I touched the wall. And before I knew it, I'm out of the race. But That's how the game goes, and it's not going to change my approach one bit, how I go into this weekend. You learn from things like that.

Q: How gruelling is this Grand Prix? Is this still the toughest race for the drivers physically?

GR: I mean, for sure it's top two, with Qatar. Here and Qatar are by far the most physical races. I think here it's challenging because there's so many corners - pretty relentless. Slightly easier now that we've got that straight at the back versus what it was like a few years ago. But just with the humidity, you're dripping in sweat as soon as you go outside, let alone when you're locked in a race car for two hours.

Q: Dripping with sweat, dripping with rain as well. You got caught in a rainstorm the other day didn't you?

GR: Yeah you know padel is obviously the new big thing in Formula 1, so it was nice to take all of my mechanics and part of the team and then it just you know the thunder and lightning and rain came from nowhere. So, I think it's almost every year we see it in Singapore, there is bad weather around. So, you know, maybe I think that was around race time as well. That was 8 pm when it poured down with rain. So if that happens on Sunday, I'd probably mix things up a little bit.

Q: George, thank you for that. Best of luck. And Valtteri, let's come to you now. It's been a tough couple of races for you and for Sauber recently. What are your expectation levels coming into this race?

Valtteri Bottas: It definitely has been tough. A few races, not just a couple. Expectations, realistically, I don't think it's going to be an easy weekend as we don't really have any upgrades. It is a bit of a different track to Baku, different downforce level. If we can get things right, we can be in a better shape, but not expecting any magic, to be honest.

Q: What are the issues with the car that are highlighted around a track like this?

VB: I think for me, for sure the overall efficiency is not there and overall performance as we can see from the results, but also the car is quite a bit on the edge, let's say, pretty sensitive to crosswinds, yaw and roll, kerbing content, uneven surfaces, which is something we do have here. But yeah, I think in the last couple of months, we've really understood the weaknesses, especially after Zandvoort. But like I said, not an easy week in the head, but we're still here to, of course, try to do the best. And with this kind of Grand Prix, you never know. It might be the opportunity. There might be that opportunity on Sunday. So, of course, we will keep pushing and we'll keep trying as hard as we can.

Q: There's a month-long break in the calendar after this Grand Prix. What kind of possibilities does that present in terms of pushing through upgrades, understanding the car better?

VB: It's definitely going to help us. The whole team will have much more time at the factory. I'll be spending some time there as well in the sim and in the meetings about the direction for the future. So it's important and hopefully expecting then for the next race after this one to have some new bits, which is something that we really need.

Q: Talking about the future, Alessandro Alunni Bravi said last week that a decision about the second driver for next year is going to be made imminently. Have you been given a date? is there a deadline in your mind?

VB: Not really. We've been in talks now for a while with Mattia since he joined and Alessandro as well. I can't really share much. I might know a bit more than other people, but let's just focus on the racing this weekend. At least there's then a good time between this and the next race to continue the talks and then we'll see what happens.

Questions From The Floor

Q: (Albert Fabrega - ESPN Latam) Question for Oscar. All drivers said that they have a special feeling after the first race, the first Grand Prix you win. Was the win in Baku more special than the one in Hungary for you?

OP: I would say definitely. I think just the amount of hard work and pressure that I was under in Baku made it much sweeter. I think Hungary was definitely special, don't get me wrong, but I think, in any kind of race where you have to work so hard for such a long part of the race... I think I said last week, I've kind of had one race win like that in my career. And until Baku, you know, it wasn't necessarily my most dominant performance or my best performance, but it's always the most exciting one. And I think now Baku takes the cake for that. But, yeah, the emotion after Baku was special for different reasons compared to Hungary.

Q: (Roldán Rodriguez - DAZN Spain) A question to Oscar as well. How much deep in your brain are you thinking on the World Championship as a driver?

OP: Honestly, not much. I think for me, maintaining the lead in the Constructors' Championship now is by far a bigger target. I'm not out of the running for the Drivers' Championship, but I think now on average, I need to score, like, it's over 10 points more per weekend than Max, I think. So, I can try and go out and win every race, but it's now at the point where I need other things to start happening to win that. And for that to happen for seven races in a row is not very realistic. Of course, I'll try and go into every weekend trying to get the best result I can and if the picture starts to look a bit brighter, then that's a bonus. But, I'm certainly under no illusion that I'm well and truly in the fight for the championship. It's more if some crazy stuff happens, then I'll be there to work my way into the fight.