Promotion for Lambiase

Max Verstappen's engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase is promoted to the role of Head of Racing in reshuffle ahead of Jonathan Wheatley's departure.

Wheatley is heading to Audi next season, and as a result Red Bull has taken the opportunity to reshuffle its technical management.

Though the long-suffering Lambiase will continue to engineer Verstappen over race weekends, the London-born Italian, who is currently Head of Race Engineering is promoted to the role of Head of Racing which will encompass the responsibility for the Austrian outfit's race, heritage, and car build teams, in addition to the strategy group and sporting regulations. He will report to technical director Pierre Wache.

Meanwhile, the team's current Senior Strategy Engineer Steve Knowles is to be Head of Sporting which will see him responsible for regulatory issues, reporting to Lambiase.

Currently Senior Engineer - Car Engineering, Rich Wolverson becomes Head of Race Team Operations, with responsibility for the day-to-day running of the race and heritage teams.

Formerly Head of Freight Operations, Gerrard O'Rielly is now in charge of race team support and logistics, while Chief Mechanic, Phil Turner becomes the new Factory Operations Manager.

"We are in the midst of a period of significant change and development," said Christian Horner according to Motorsport.com, "and in light of the challenges to come, we have made the decision to alter the structure of the race team.

"The appointments will serve to give us greater capacity across a number of crucial areas and ultimately will, I believe, make the team more competitive.

"For me, it is especially rewarding to have promoted people from within. We have a huge resource of exceptionally talented people at Red Bull and I am delighted that we can give them the opportunity to shine in roles that were not previously open. It's a step forward for the team as a whole."