Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall, I think it has been a good day.

"We learnt quite a bit and now it is just about tidying up the things that we tried, but I think so far we have been more competitive this weekend so that's positive. There has been a lot of work in the background and it has been positive. For sure FP2 was a bit more difficult for me. I had some issues with my visor, when the sun comes down in between the buildings you have some glaring moments and I struggled with the visibility. The track is also quite slippery and has a lot of 90 degree corners so I just need to get the balance together a bit more, however I'm quite confident that we can be more competitive."

Sergio Perez: "It was definitely a good solid day, I think there is a good base there for us to build from. We made a good step from FP1 to FP2 and now we just need to make sure we are able to progress from here, then we can definitely be in the mix for tomorrow. We are heading in the right direction with the car, we are finding we can put it together a little bit better, there is still a long way to go but it is promising what we have seen so far this weekend. I think anything can happen in qualifying, we just need to keep our head down and deliver a great couple of laps and one great lap in Q3!"