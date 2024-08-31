Door remains open for Max at Mercedes in 2026

Toto Wolff has confirmed that there is still the possibility of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes in 2026.

Amidst the excitement that followed Kimi Antonelli's confirmation as George Russell's teammate for 2025, some will have noted that there was no announcement in terms of the duration of his contract.

Then again, George Russell's current contract runs out at the end of 2025, while Lewis Hamilton's most recent deal was for just one year.

Having allowed Verstappen to slip through his fingers in his junior days, Wolff was keen to take advantage when the Horner saga broke and tales of the three-time world champion's unease within the Austrian team began to appear.

Only last week, Wolff revealed that during the summer break he had spoken to the Dutchman and his management, and in the wake of today's announcement regarding Antonelli it is clear that the Austrian is still eyeing the Red Bull driver.

"Obviously we were discussing with other options, and obviously the Max idea couldn't be discounted completely looking at what happened at Red Bull," Wolff told reporters at the press conference that followed the Antonelli announcement, "but instinctively that is the line-up with these two that I always wanted."

Asked about his talks with Verstappen's management, he replied: "What I appreciate in dealing with them is they're straightforward and transparent," he said, referring to Jos Verstappen and his son's agent, Raymond Vermuelen.

"I don't flirt outside," he added, "I've always said it. I got maybe caught out by the Lewis situation, but I have not entertained any discussions with any drivers.

"We're giving all from the team to make it a success, and this is why all of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. And that's where I also stand. There is no discussion, there is no second thoughts about what we're doing in 2026, because now it's about 2024 and 2025.

"And if flirting outside happens, then they will know it," he said of Russell and Antonelli, "these guys will know it before me, these guys will know it at the same time, when we have those discussions, I've always been open."

Max us under contract to Red Bull until 2028, but he has performances clauses in his contract which dictate an early release, something that the driver and his management team will be watching carefully as McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari close in, not to mention the concern over Red Bull's own engine in 2026.