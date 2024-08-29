He's 18, says Hamilton of Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton calls on the sport to ease up the pressure rapidly being applied to his potential replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

The youngster will make his long-awaited FP1 debut on Friday, a move which many see is part of the preparation programme as Mercedes aims to run him alongside George Russell next season when Hamilton joins Ferrari.

Speaking at today's press conference, whilst giving his support to Antonelli, who he has championed for some time, Hamilton called on the sport not to pressurise the youngster.

"I said a long time ago that I think that's who the team should choose moving forward," he told reporters. "Time will tell what they end up deciding to do.

"I think he's one of those young, super talented kids that's come through," he added. "I mean, he's a young adult now, but yeah, he's only 18.

"So I think it would be good for people to remember he is just turning 18 and he's got a bright future ahead of him.

"I'm really excited to see and watch his progress," he enthused. "I saw a picture earlier on of us back in, I think, 2018 and he was one of the grid kids and I'm shaking his hand at the front of the grid. So it's exciting, it obviously reminds you how old you are when you have those experiences! But I'm looking forward to seeing his growth and his journey through into Formula 1.

"We're in that time where there's only 20 seats," said the seven-time world champion, as he likened Antonelli's potential career path to his own, "and I think it's time we're starting to see this new wave come through, as opposed to taking on another driver that's had many years of experience and giving an opportunity to a youngster.

"That's what McLaren did for me and it worked out well. He would get to work with the best in class, learn from people that I've worked with for so many, many years.

"It is a lot of weight on someone's shoulders," he admitted, "but as I said, it's a great environment that I think they would just be able to nurture him and carry him through it.

"This is going to be an amazing experience for him tomorrow. He's obviously already tested the old car, but tomorrow is going to be the first time he's tested the new car, which is so much nicer than the 2022 car.

"So he's going to be all smiles tomorrow, for sure, because it's a drastic difference."