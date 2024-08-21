Site logo

Bonnington to remain at Mercedes

21/08/2024

Promotion means that Pete 'Bono' Bonnington will not be following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

The Briton, who has been Hamilton's race engineer since he joined the team in 2013, and previously worked with Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button, has been promoted to the role of Head of Race Engineering.

When Hamilton announced in February that he would be heading to Maranello in 2025 it was widely assumed that Bonnington would follow suit, however the new role means that he will be staying put at Brackley.

Bono therefore has ten more races with Hamilton, who has won six of his titles since joining the German team, and went into the summer break having won two of the most recent three events, albeit one at the expense of his teammate.

It is understood that despite the promotion Bonnington will continue as race engineer next year, either to George Russell or Hamilton's replacement, currently looking likely to be Kimi Antonelli.

A similar arrangement is in place at Red Bull, where Gianpiero Lambiase, though promoted to the role of Head of Race Engineering, has continued as Max Verstappen's engineer.

Bonnington is one of the old guard at Brackley, having been with the team in its various guises over the years including Honda and Brawn.

