Audi confirms Wheatley's appointment

Several hours after Red Bull broke the news, Audi has confirmed that Jonathan Wheatley is to be its Team Principal.

Wheatley's career in Formula 1 started back in the early 1990s at Benetton, where he rose to become chief mechanic. He then moved to the newly founded Red Bull Racing team, where has been successful as Sporting Director. In his time at Red Bull, Wheatley has been involved in winning all six constructors' and seven drivers' titles.

Mattia Binotto and Wheatley will together head the new management team at Sauber Motorsport AG. In their new positions, both will report directly to Gernot Dollner in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG. They will jointly take responsibility for the success of the racing team. There is a clear division of duties, and responsibilities have been individually defined.

As COO and CTO, Mattia Binotto takes over the operative management of Sauber Motorsport AG at the site in Hinwil and the technical development of the future racing cars. In this role he is the overall technical interface between the development teams in Hinwil and Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the Audi site in Neuburg an der Donau, which is responsible for development of the power unit.

By July 2025 at the latest - Wheatley will complete Audi's new management team for Formula 1 in the role of Team Principal and management spokesperson. He will focus above all on the racing performance of the future F1 factory team, on operational management of all race events, and on representing Audi at Team-Principal level in matters relating to Formula 1.

The decision in favour of a dual management team is part of the realignment of the control structure of the future factory team in the context of the full takeover of all shares in the Sauber Group by Audi. "With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1," said Dollner. "I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi. Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1."

"I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories," added Wheatley. "However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi's entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"Also I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project."

"I have known Jonathan for many years and rate him highly as an experienced and committed motorsport expert," said Binotto. "2026 is not a long time away now, and I'm looking forward to setting up the new racing team for Audi along with Jonathan and leading it to success."