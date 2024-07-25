Hulkenberg surprised by Audi reshuffle

Nico Hulkenberg admits to being surprised by this week's news that Mattia Binotto replaces Andreas Seidl at Audi.

On Tuesday the German team announced the departure of CEO Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann, who were responsible for signing Hulkenberg as they prepare for the German team's debut in 2026.

The news has rocked the F1 paddock, especially in terms of Seidl's departure as the German had left McLaren to help put the Audi team together.

"That was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock," Hulkenberg told reporters at Spa today. "But now, obviously, it's back to business.

"I still look forward to join the project, and to, make it a successful story with or without the fact that, you know, two people that were closely involved signing me are not there anymore," he added. "Of course, maybe it's a bit sad, but, I'm more interested about the project, joining Formula One with Audi and making it a successful story."

Confirming that he learned about the move on the day of the announcement, courtesy of a phone call from Gernot Donner, CEO of the Audi group, Hulkenberg said: "Of course, they were influential, these were the two guys we did the deal with. So that's that, kind of an unexpected to change.

"But I was informed, the day of the announcement about the group's decision by Gernot Donner himself. It's the group's decision that they want to change moving forward.

"I think big projects like this, you have in the management, people that are big pillars of such projects, but they never just rely on one or two persons. And in Formula One everyone is kind of changeable. And in terms of Mattia, I know him, obviously, from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. But that will change in a few months.

"I think it shows that, you know, the CEO of Audi and everyone is looking there, seeing where they are involved," he said of the decision. "The fact that they take action means that they're very much involved and invested in it and hands on. And that's, I think, good and positive news."