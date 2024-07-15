bp becomes first official partner of Audi F1 team

Audi and bp are joining forces, as the multinational oil and gas giant develops the sustainable fuel for the German company's entry into Formula 1 in 2026.

Under the new partnership, bp and its specialist lubricants business Castrol are to help deliver Audi's ambition to combine technology and innovation to achieve success in Formula 1.

The parties have been working closely together for almost two years, co-engineering bp fuels and Castrol lubricants to enable maximum performance from the Audi F1 Power Unit.

The collaboration includes the development of the FIA defined Advanced Sustainable fuel as required by the FIA F1 Technical Regulations from 2026. To meet the regulations, the fuel must achieve greenhouse gas emissions savings relative to fossil-derived petrol of at least 65%1.

bp will also develop and supply Audi with a range of bespoke Castrol lubricants and greases including Castrol EDGE, Castrol's most advanced engine oil, for the V6 turbo engine. Electrical components of the Audi F1 Power Unit will benefit from the Castrol ON range of EV fluids.

Further building on the technical cooperation, the companies have also agreed a long-term sponsorship deal, with bp becoming the first official partner of the Audi factory team in Formula 1. This will include marketing and branding rights for bp, Castrol and Aral brands (Aral is bp's leading fuel and retail brand in Germany).

Audi and bp already have a long and successful joint history in motorsport with Castrol products being used to win in every Audi motorsport factory program. This began back in the 1980s in the World Rally Championship with the Audi quattro. Castrol was also a partner of Audi in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours, FIA World Rallycross Championship, FIA Formula E World Championship and in the DTM race series. The highly efficient two-litre four-cylinder turbo engine developed by Audi and used in the DTM in 2019 and 2020, became the most successful engine in the Class 1 era of the DTM with Castrol lubricants and high-performance fuel developed by Aral.

"Audi and bp have always worked together successfully in motorsport," said Andreas Seidl. "We are delighted that we can take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for 'Vorsprung durch Technik' and bp and Castrol also aspire to deliver the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match. It is a strong signal for Audi's future F1 factory team that we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage. We sense the appeal of the Audi F1 Project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1."

"We are proud that Audi has once again chosen to partner with bp and Castrol, this time for their entry into Formula 1," added Nicola Buck, SVP marketing, bp. "It gives our premium brands the opportunity to showcase our technical expertise at the pinnacle of motorsport. We are already making great progress with the Audi F1 Project on the development of the bp fuel and Castrol lubricants as we seek to innovate and unlock maximum engine performance for the Audi F1 Power Unit from 2026."

"This partnership is of great importance to us," said Adam Baker, CEO Audi Formula Racing GmbH. "There will be strong competition in the field of sustainable fuels in Formula 1 from 2026. In view of the high performance potential, it was important for us to start our fuel testing at the end of 2022 with bp as our partner.

"The combustion process is highly complex and can only be optimized by developing the engine in combination with the fuel properties. That's why at Audi Formula Racing, where we are well advanced with Audi's F1 power unit development, we use all three single-cylinder test benches allowed by the FIA regulations intensively for fuel development.

"It is impressive how many different fuel variants we have developed to date as we prepare for our 2026 race season. I am convinced that we are perfectly positioned with bp and Castrol."