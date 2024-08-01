Wheatley leaves Red Bull for Audi

Audi appears to be caught on the hop as Red Bull announces its former Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley as the German team's new team principal.

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Christian Horner, confirming Wheatley's departure. "His contribution to six world constructors' titles and seven world drivers' championships, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.

"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season," he added, "as the team seek to defend both our titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.

"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks."

Despite the "strength and depth" that Horner allude to, the fact is that Wheatley is the second high profile departure in as many months, following the news that Adrian Newey is off to pastures new.

Wheatley began his F1 career with Benetton in 1991 as No 1 mechanic, and remained at Enstone until 2006, having risen to the rank of chief mechanic, as the team morphed into Renault.

In 2006 he joined Red Bull, initially as Race Team Manager before being appointed to the role of Sporting Director.

Thus far there has been no comment from Audi.