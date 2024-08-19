Domenicali believes F1 movie will be "massive"

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali believes that the forthcoming F1 movie will have an even greater impact on the sport than Drive to Survive.

Possibly the only good thing to come out of the pandemic was the fact that around the world millions of bored Millennials and Generation Z discovered the sport courtesy of the Netflix series as they sought to pass the time during the lockdowns.

As they watched the heavily stylised drama-documentary, behind the scenes organisers were ensuring that the sport would be among the first to remerge, and though the heavily revised calendar included visits to new circuits, others that had been mothballed and some which were forced to host two races, F1 clearly benefitted for once the all-clear was sounded the sport had a whole new audience and has never looked back.

Now comes the movie, and as one would expect a number of the industry's heavy hitters are involved, not least director Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun fame, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Brad Pitt.

The movie, which is imaginatively titled 'F1', is due for release next summer and has had the full cooperation of the sport, the makers given access that others could only dream of.

In addition to having garages at races, the two APXGP cars - the team for which veteran Pitt drives - have been seen on track - up to the moments before the actual races get underway - and all current drivers will have cameos, not least Lewis Hamilton who has been extremely active in the movie both as an advisor and producer.

A few years back Sylvester Stallone attempted to make an F1 movie but such were the demands of Bernie Ecclestone that the actor opted for IndyCar instead, and while other movies have featured the sport, for many John Frankenheimer's 1966 film Grand Prix remains the benchmark.

F1 will be entirely different however, certainly in terms of authenticity, even if the recent trailer didn't entirely convince, Pitt telling his (female) technical director: "OK. Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat."

Hmm.

Asked what impact the movie will have on the sport, Domenicali is in no doubt.

"Massive!" he tells Motorsport.com. "I think that if Netflix was big, I think that the movie, and we discussed in Hungary the plan of commercialisation and promotion, will be massive.

"We're going to hit a target that is not yet present," he adds.

With a clear eye on the potential, F1 was determined that the lessons of the past be learned and that other than authenticity the movie should actually seek to push new boundaries, much like the sport itself has done over the decades. Organisers are determined that it won't be just another film about motor racing.

"There was one element that was not negotiable," says Domenicali, "to do something unique. "But in the context where we cannot touch the racing itself," he adds, "because that's the sport, with different cuts, with different elements, we are doing a movie.

"So I do believe that you will be fascinated also to see the making of it, because people will realise the complexity that we are managing and the things that are behind it. It is really impressive.

"I believe that it will be interesting on both sides, understanding that we were able to keep the live sport alive. But when you're going to see the movie, you're going to understand what it will be."

Indeed, the Italian believes that coverage of the sport can benefit from the movie.

"We are developing together new technology of cameras, with different angles of view," he says. "So I would say it's a nice place to develop certain new technology that we're going to bring afterwards."