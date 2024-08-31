Official: Mercedes confirms Antonelli for 2025

Mercedes has officially confirmed Kimi Antonelli as teammate to George Russell in the 2025 Formula One World Championship.

Both drivers have graduated from the team's Junior programme., Russell heading into his fourth season with the team, and seventh in F1, while Antonelli steps up from F2 following a stellar career in junior formulae.

"Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed," said Toto Wolff. "We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership. Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.

"George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team. Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process. In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field."

Russell joined the team's junior programme in 2017. He rose rapidly through the single-seater ranks to F1, winning the GP3 and F2 championships in his first season. After three years at Williams - including an impressive cameo for Mercedes at Bahrain in 2020 - he was promoted to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022. He claimed his maiden F1 victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and became a multiple race winner with success in Austria this year.

"I'm really excited to be partnering with Kimi for 2025," said Russell. "His record in junior formula has been formidable and his promotion is truly deserved. He's a fantastic young talent and a fellow graduate of our junior programme. I look forward to using the experience I've gained from my own journey to provide guidance to Kimi as he makes the step up to F1. I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his team-mate. I've learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi.

"As a team, we're building a lot of positive momentum heading into next year," he added. "We continue to make progress on track and are working hard to put all the pieces in place to fight for world championships. It is a really exciting journey we are on; I am confident Kimi and I can continue to push the team forward and help deliver on the promise we are showing."

Antonelli meanwhile has enjoyed a stunning rise through the lower ranks of motorsport, and joined the team's junior programme as a 12-year old in 2019. After success in karting, including FIA Karting European Championship and WSK Euro series titles, he graduated to single-seaters. He stormed to both the ADAC and Italian Formula 4 titles in 2022, before claiming the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship.

He made the step up to Formula 2 for 2024 and has claimed two victories so far this season, including an impressive Feature Race success in Budapest.

"It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025," said the youngster. "Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they've given me in my career so far and the faith they've shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

"I'm also really excited to become George's team-mate. He came through the team's junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for. He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track."

"It is an exciting time for the team as we unveil our driver line-up for 2025," said Markus Schäfer, Non-Executive Chairman & Mercedes-Benz AG CTO. "We open the next chapter in our story next year and have a fantastic partnership with which to do so.

"George, as a multiple Grand Prix winner, has developed into a top-tier driver. It has been a pleasure to see him come through the ranks of the team's junior programme, establish himself in F1 over the past few years, and become a leader within the team.

"Kimi, just like George and Lewis, is one of our home-grown talents with a very promising future. His record at junior level is incredibly impressive and his raw speed is clear to see. I can't wait to see him in a race seat next year and watch his supreme talent shine in a Mercedes F1 car."