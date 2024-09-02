Both titles unrealistic, admits Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits that both the drivers' and constructors' title are in doubt.

While last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix was a clear indication that Red Bull's domination is under threat, the Monza weekend rammed the message home loud and clear.

Though Oscar Piastri's move on his McLaren teammate gives Max Verstappen a little breathing space in terms of the drivers' title, the Woking outfit is just 8 points behind in the Constructors' Championship and Ferrari 39.

With some of the remaining races - most notably Singapore - not known to be Red Bull friendly there was already pressure on the Austrian team, but, as Verstappen confirms, the team almost appears to be in free fall, even its pit stops no longer the envy of the pitlane.

"Last year we had a great car, which was the most dominant car ever, and we basically turned it into a monster, so we have to turn it around," said the world champion at race end.

"I've said a lot and now it's up to the team to come with lot of changes with the car because we basically went from a very dominant car to an undriveable car in the space of, what, six to eight months," he added.

"So that is very weird, for me, and yeah, we need to really turn the car upside down."

Asked if he will continue in damage limitation mode, the Dutchman said: "In a way yes but that's not how I like to look at the championship. We have to go from our own fortunes, and today, and all weekend has been very bad."

Asked, with his lead over Norris now down to 62 points, if he can retain the drivers' title, Verstappen replied: "At the moment both championships are not realistic."

Referring to the race, he said: "I was just doing my own race. The pace was not there, we had a bad pit stop, and our strategy was not on point today even though it wouldn't have changed our position. I think we could have done a better race in general.

"It doesn't help that you can't run full power for most of the race with the engine because we had an issue," he added. "So yeah, all in all a pretty bad race. The engine issue is really bad at the moment and, before Baku, we have a lot of work to do to basically change the whole car.

"If we don't change anything on the car, it's all going to be bad from now onwards to the end of the season," he warned, "we have a lot of work to do."

