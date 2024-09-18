Mercedes to run special livery in Singapore

In celebration of Petronas' 50th anniversary, the Silver Arrows will sport a different look for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix. The predominant colour on the W15 will be the iconic emerald green of the team's Title and Technical Partner, replacing the silver on the nose and sidepods.

With Malaysia bordering the Asian city-state, the Singapore Grand Prix is the closest race to the home of Petronas. It is therefore a fitting place to mark such a momentous anniversary. Founded in 1974, Petronas has grown into one of the foremost global energy and solutions company's, ranked among the largest corporations on the Fortune Global 500.

Petronas has been indelibly linked with the team since Mercedes returned to the sport as a full works outfit in 2010. The Malaysian energy company has been Title Partner since the start and has played a huge role in the team achieving eight consecutive Constructors' Championships and seven Drivers' titles, all powered by its world class fuels and lubricants.

Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell will all be visiting Petronas in Malaysia over the next week as part of plans to mark the company's 50th anniversary.

"Our partnership with Petronas is our longest standing and still going strong," said Wolff. "We share a common belief and commitment to innovation and performance. That has enabled us to achieve such incredible success in recent years and Petronas has been right at the heart of that.

"For any company to reach its 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone. To do so having grown to one of the foremost global energy companies is incredibly impressive. We look forward to continuing our relationship for many more years to come, and with exciting challenges ahead such as the introduction of sustainable fuels in 2026. This livery is therefore not only a celebration of their 50th anniversary, but a reflection of Petronas' importance in our team's story and honours our journey together."

"Congratulations to Petronas on their 50th anniversary," added Hamilton. "Since I joined the team in 2013, Petronas have been there every step of the way. They've played such a crucial role in the success that we've enjoyed and have helped power me to six Drivers' World Championships. It's a privilege therefore to celebrate this milestone, and our journey together, at such an important race.

"The livery looks incredible. I can't wait to see it on the car in the garage tomorrow and then to get behind-the-wheel on Friday. I am sure the fans will love seeing it up close and it will shine brightly under the lights of Singapore."

"It is great to celebrate Petronas' 50th anniversary in Singapore and to do so with a special livery," said Russell. "The design looks brilliant and is a fantastic tribute to such a milestone achievement. As Title and Technical Partner, Petronas are integral to everything we do on track. It is great to recognise the importance of our relationship at the race closest to their home.

"I am also looking forward to going to Malaysia next week to continue the celebrations. It is always great to visit the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and meet the many people who have contributed to the success of the company over the past 50 years and will continue to do so into the next 50."