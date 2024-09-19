FIA admits concern over flexing rear wings

Following on-board footage in Azerbaijan, the FIA is to review whether teams are using flexing rear wings.

Footage from race-winner Oscar Piastri's McLaren appeared to show the upper element of the rear wing rotate at speed on the straights, giving the appearance of opening up the slot gap, thereby reducing drag and increasing top speed.

Talk in the paddock after the footage appeared led to talk of 'mini-DRS'.

Ahead of this weekend's Singapore race the FIA has issued a brief statement in reaction to the footage.

"The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season," it reads.

"However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

"The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

"This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required."

While the McLaren has fully complied with the standard deflection tests it has been pointed out that this doesn't necessarily mean that it adheres fully to the FIA's guides on flexing.

Furthermore, speculation on flexing rear wings isn't limited to McLaren.

"Aero elasticity has been a factor for many, many years now," said one team boss, according to Motorsport.com, "and even if a wing passes the FIA test the regulations remain very clear, the component cannot be designed to flex.

"We rely on the FIA to say, okay, what are the boundaries of that? Of course, everything will flex to a certain degree, but what is acceptable and what is not? We're starting to see extremities be exploited again, and I think it's down to the FIA to decide, is that okay, in which case everybody will pile in or, as per the regulation, the way it's written, does that comply?

"There is a large scatter of who's doing what now, obviously with a lot of interest in the McLaren rear wing after Baku and there is performance in it, of course there is. That is why everyone is chasing it. But it's just knowing what is reasonable, and what's taking the piss."