Singapore Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Another win! I'm so happy with today, it was an amazing performance from the team. The car was mega so I could push. We were fast throughout the whole race, and at the end, I could focus to see it out.

"It was still a very tough race with a few too many close calls. It was very easy to lock-up a tyre - which I did a couple of times, but I was pushing because I wanted to have the biggest lead possible. It's nice to have Oscar on the podium too. He drove well, and we got a lot of points, so a good way to thank the team for their hard work."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a good race, and a good recovery from Qualifying yesterday, so to get back to the podium is a great result. We had a really quick car underneath us and a good strategy to get past the two Mercedes. It was a bit close to George in Turn 1, but once I got into third place, I had a massive gap to try and close up, so I didn't want to take many risks. The car's been exceptional all weekend and got some great points for the team. Thanks to the team for their hard work. Time for a short break now, and we'll come back fighting in Austin."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "A fantastic evening here in Singapore with a dominant victory for Lando, and Oscar managing to recover a couple of positions and finishing in P3. Achieving back-to-back victories is another milestone for us. The car was strong all weekend, making us optimistic for the rest of the season. We extend our lead in the Constructors' Championship, and Lando reduces the gap to Max in the race for the Drivers' Championship.

"I would like to once again take this opportunity to thank everyone at McLaren and Mercedes HPP for the incredible job they've done to deliver such a fast car. I'd also like to thank our partners and our fans for being with us on this journey. We will take time to celebrate our achievements today before switching our focus tomorrow to the upcoming triple-header."