Verstappen punished for swearing

After swearing during Thursday's FIA press conference, three-time world champion Max Verstappen will have to "accomplish some work of public interest".

The Singapore stewards heard from the Dutchman and a Red Bull team representative after reviewing an audio transcript of the press conference.

It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the world championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.

The stewards reviewed the transcript of Thursday's press conference in which Verstappen used language to describe his car in Baku using language that is generally considered "coarse, rude" and may "cause offense" and is not considered suitable for broadcast.

This is "misconduct" as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k.

The stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.

When summoned to the stewards Verstappen explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language.

While the stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure.

Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.

The stewards noted that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be "obliged to accomplish some work of public interest" (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in co-ordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA.

The move comes a day after FIA president revealed that he had called on Formula One Management to censor bad language out of its broadcasts.

In reaction to the punishment the Dutchman was heard to mutter something but it wasn't entirely clear what it was.

Utter b******s! RIP F1.