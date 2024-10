Allison's return an "immense benefit" for Mercedes

George Russell cites James Allison's return as Mercedes technical director as the driving force behind the German team's turnaround.

The Briton played a major part in the Silver Arrows domination following his arrival from Ferrari in 2017. However, just a few years later he opted to take more of a backseat role, leading to Mike Elliott being promoted to the role of technical director while the sign on Allison's door now read Chief Technical Officer.

Though the Brackley-based outfit racked up a record eighth successive constructors' title under Elliot, the rules overhaul of 2022 caught the German team completely off guard. Going its own way with the likes of the controversial zero sidepod concept, the team slipped down the grid winning just one race throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

With the team seemingly in freefall, Allison returned as technical director in April 2023 while Elliott departed the team just a few months later in November.

George Russell, who, at the Red Bull Ring earlier this year, claimed Mercedes first win since Jeddah 2021, cites Allison as the man responsible for the team's return to the front of the grid.

"I think James Allison's re-involvement with the project has been an immense benefit for us," said the youngster. "We've always had this talent within the squad, but just having that clear leadership and clear direction to maximise the talent of the designers and the aerodynamicists has been vital.

"The experience he's got is huge as well," he continued, "so I think that has been a big factor.

"The upturn in performance from us and McLaren has definitely been quite a pleasant surprise," the Briton admitted, "and maybe a bit exaggerated with Red Bull's loss as well.

"I think we've moved forward and they've also come back, so it is a big swing, but in a normal season, a driver and team should not win every race, and this is the norm.

"We are talking about this disaster for Red Bull, but this is what happens in a normal season."

Following his win in Austria, teammate Lewis Hamilton claimed victory at Silverstone and Spa Francorchamps, the latter after (race-winner) Russell was disqualified after his car was found to be underweight.

However, once again the German team went in the wrong direction with its concept, this time in terms of a new floor which was subsequently abandoned.