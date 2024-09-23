Wolff admits to "wrong decision"

Toto Wolff admits that it was wrong to start Lewis Hamilton on softs, as both Mercedes drivers suffer "overheating".

Describing the evening as "painful", the Austrian admitted that "P4 and P6 is not a good result after starting P3 and P4".

"Our strategy decisions in the race were determined by our experiences in the past here where track position is crucial," he explained. "We thought that the soft tyre would give Lewis an advantage at the start but that turned out to be the wrong decision.

"With our challenges managing the rear surfaces, we went backwards," he admitted. "Overtaking proved possible, contrary to previous races here where it has been more processional, and in hindsight we should have started him on the medium.

"But that doesn't hide the fact though that we were too slow today. We are struggling at the moment with tracks that are hot and demanding on traction, like here and Baku, but that is no excuse.

"It is difficult for us to accept but we must do and find a way to improve. We now look ahead to Austin where we will have an update coming and we hope that will move us forward."

"We anticipated being able to race for the podium," admitted Andrew Shovlin. "That shaped our decision to start on the softs with Lewis as we looked to make up ground on the opening lap.

"Unfortunately, with our lack of pace and struggles to control the rear tyre temperatures, that proved the incorrect decision and left him in for a tough race."

Indeed, dropping to 13th after his pit stop, while he was soon able to pass Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon and then Yuki Tsunoda proved a different matter entirely, and though he climbed as high as fourth once the main round of stops got underway he was soon prey to Piastri, Leclerc and his own teammate.



"It was very much a case of a defensive strategy, and race for George," admitted Shovlin. "We had to pick our battles, and it was clear that we didn't have the speed to be in a fight with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri. He was much faster and, with a tyre advantage, was always going to get through. George did well to hold off the hard-charging Ferrari of Leclerc and limit the damage.

"We had moments over the weekend where we were competitive, so we know there is inherent pace in the car. We will also be bringing an update package to the car at the next race and we hope that can bring us closer to the fight at the front."

However, the evening was "painful" in other ways, for Wolff subsequently revealed that both drivers had suffered overheating and were therefore excused media duties.

"They are both suffering from overheating but they are fine now," said the Austrian. "They put themselves in the ice baths and I think that helped a bit."

