Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg picked up two valuable points with a seventh place Sprint race finish on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome - the second Sprint event from six scheduled across the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Teammate Magnussen classified 18th after the 19-lap encounter ahead of Miami Grand Prix qualifying.

Hulkenberg started the Sprint from P10 gaining three positions off the line on the opening lap. The German held steadfast throughout the race - one which included an early three-lap Safety Car period. Hulkenberg earned two points for seventh at the checkered - the format only awarding points to the top-eight finishers. Magnussen made a rocket of a start going from P14 to P8 on the first tour, the Dane going on to finish a lively race on-track in P10, but ultimately being classified P18 after collecting time penalties for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Saturday afternoon saw Hulkenberg and Magnussen focus on Miami Grand Prix qualifying - claiming 9th and 19th at the end of the knockout session - Magnussen gains one position to 18th on the grid after Daniel Riccardo's three-place penalty carried over from the Chinese Grand Prix is applied.

Magnussen was out of qualifying after Q1 - traffic putting paid to his final flying run. A fastest timed lap of 1:28.619 on his Pirelli P Zero Red softs placed Magnussen P19 at the end of a frustrating day. Hulkenberg steered his VF-24 all the way into Q3 and a spot in the top 10 shootout. An opening run of 1:29.104 on used softs was followed up with a second and final attempt on fresh tires. A 1:28.146 earned P9 ahead of Tsunoda to cap a positive Saturday performance for Hulkenberg.

Nico Hulkenberg: "We had track position straight away, and that was really key for us today in the Sprint. I had the inside line into Turn 1 and managed to avoid problems. The group ahead of me was a bit faster, but towards the end once the race settled, we were pretty okay. In qualifying it was really tricky to string the perfect lap together, it's a challenging track with the hot temperatures and the tire getting hotter over the lap. Overall, it's been a very positive Saturday, getting two points today, and they come at a premium for us and it's quite nice to have them already. Of course, we're going to push for more points tomorrow - it's going to be a tight fight with the RB's and everyone else behind us for sure."

Kevin Magnussen: "I sound like a broken record every time after qualifying talking about traffic. I think we have a decent car so should be able to do something tomorrow, but I'm tired of starting from a bad position because of traffic. For now, it's time to stay focused and do the job."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "I think the Sprint went really well because obviously only the top eight get points and we weren't really expecting anything from here. Our pace was good and Nico coming home in P7 was fantastic, an amazing result for us. In qualifying, looking at what we'd already done this weekend, we knew the car was quick and both of our drivers were quick, so we were aiming for both in Q3. Unfortunately, Kevin on his final run in Q1 encountered traffic and didn't make it further. Nico actually had a DRS issue in Q1 and nearly didn't make it through, but the whole garage did an amazing job to fix it before Q2. To make it into Q3 and beat the RB - who's been quicker all weekend - is very good. It's been a very satisfying day."