Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It is great to be back driving in Imola and seeing the fans in the grandstands after a year without a race here.

"It was also good to have more running today and time on track with two full Practice sessions. We learnt quite a lot over the two sessions and managed to improve the car quite well from Free Practice 1 to Free Practice 2. One area we need to focus on is how much the car is bouncing, which seems to be exaggerated by the surface at this track. It is very bumpy and has changed a lot since we last came here. We need to evaluate the set-up and see what steps we can take overnight to limit the bouncing and improve the performance for Qualifying tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly: "Overall, it has been a productive Practice day in Imola. We tried a few things in the simulator last week in preparation for this race weekend and those tests appear to have worked quite well on track today. We learnt a lot across both sessions and we will work hard overnight to prepare for tomorrow. Generally, the car is starting to feel a bit more comfortable and I was able to get into a consistent window, allowing me to push more and more. I'm looking forward to the rest of the weekend and I am hopeful we can continue to make steps in the right direction."