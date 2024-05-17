Doohan tests 2022 Alpine at Zandvoort

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan took to the track at Zandvoort in the 2022 A522 F1 car as part of the team's first Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme of 2024.

The test took place over two days as both Doohan and the team's race support team grew familiar with the 2022 challenger ahead of a busy year's programme.

Alongside his trackside, simulator and marketing support, Doohan's testing programme is a key component of his duties as the team's official reserve driver and the Zandvoort test marked his second test of 2024, having driven the race-winning A521 in Barcelona in February.

The Australian first ran in the A522 when he made his Grand Prix weekend debut at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix in Free Practice 1. He was then back in the car on the Friday of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The race support team will test again with the A522 next month in Austria with its line-up to be announced in due course.

"It was amazing to be back on track in the A522, running the car for the first time at Zandvoort," said Doohan. "We have had a great two days and it was an incredible opportunity to have the track to myself.

"Running the new era of car meant that it was a super important test which gave the Race Support Team the opportunity to learn, furthering both their knowledge and my own as we get accustomed to the modern machinery.

"We managed to miss the weather on both days and had smooth running so a huge thanks is owed to the team for all their hard work to make it happen. I am grateful for all their support and dedication in the lead up to and during this test and I am looking forwards to getting back out on track with them at Silverstone soon."