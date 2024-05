Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "I would say it has not been the smoothest of days for us today.

"We had a misunderstanding at the beginning of the Sprint in the Pit Lane - a big and costly mistake - and the team and I will work hard to improve this type of thing. After that, it was a busy race but well outside the mix of the points as a result of the penalty. In Qualifying, we knew it was going to be a difficult session and we were again able to progress through Q2 but fell short of making it to Q3. The field is very close so we have to keep working on the things that will make us benefit next time. The aim is to fight and push forwards in the race and we will do everything we can tomorrow, getting as much out of the car as possible and, hopefully inside the points."

Pierre Gasly: "There are plenty of positives and learnings to take as a team today. The upgrades we have on the car are clearly working in line with our expectations. In the Sprint, we finished in ninth place, which is the closest we have been to the points all season. Then, in Qualifying, we finished just one tenth from reaching Q3. We know where we are lacking and we have to try and improve these areas as the gaps in and around the top ten are so small. I had a very good feeling on my Q1 lap but then it felt different in Q2 so there are things to analyse and further understand. It does feel like progress and I'm aiming for the first points of the year in tomorrow's race."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "It's been a very busy day in Miami with the Sprint Race followed by Qualifying. Firstly, in the Sprint, it's the closest we have been to points this season with Pierre in ninth place. As a team, we will investigate the Pit Lane incident from the Sprint to prevent this from occurring again, as the penalty compromised Esteban's race. Qualifying was not straightforward with challenges on the behaviour of the tyres. Again, we take positives from the result and the fact the upgrades we have brought have worked as expected. We have put ourselves in a position to fight hard for points in tomorrow's race."